3 Arrested in connection to Ridgeville prison escape

The South Carolina Department of Corrections has arrested three people in connection to the July 5 escape of prison inmate Jimmy Causey.

According to investigators, Causey escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville using wire cutters, which may have been delivered to the maximum security facility by a drone.

He was arrested days later at motel in Austin, Texas. At the time of his arrest, officers say Causey had two guns, several cell phones and more than $47,000 in cash.

On Thursday, the Department of Corrections announced the arrests of Lareece Rosier, Benjamin Bevier and Robert Williams.

Rosier is accused of aiding Causey’s escape by sending him money several times through Western Union. Bevier was charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact for allegedly allowing his pickup truck to be used during the escape. According to an affidavit, Bevier was caught on surveillance video giving his truck to Robert Williams, who allegedly picked Causey up and drove him to a motel and another getaway vehicle. Williams is charged with aiding the escape of a prisoner.

The investigation into Causey’s escape is ongoing. Causey is serving a life sentence for holding an attorney and his family at gunpoint.