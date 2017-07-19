Video: Company shows effectiveness of new bulletproof tape

BALTIMORE (WBAL) – A company in Maryland has come up with a plastic adhesive that is being used to make regular windows bulletproof.

The company’s CEO showed the product off on Monday, literally standing behind his work.

The guy standing behind the glass is Peter Fabian, president, and CEO of advanced coatings engineering or ace.

His company makes this paper thin plastic adhesive that can stop just about any weapon in its tracks.

“It’s designed in a manner that when a projectile hits the glass, hits the window, be it a bomb blast, shrapnel or bullets, the adhesive absorbs the energy and disperses the energy across the whole surface of the window,” said Fabian.

Monday, at a Rockville shooting range, Fabian showed off just how the product works.

“We’ve been doing this in Iraq, Afghanistan let’s bring this technology home for America that’s what we’re doing,” Fabian said.

For years ace has been outfitting military vehicles and now that has shifted to public and private buildings and first responders given the recent murders of law enforcement around the country.

“It could be that courthouse, the post office, the police station it could be the hospital and if you live near there you may be the victim,” said Fabin.

It costs about $2,000 a window in a car which is much cheaper than bullet resistant glass.

Seems like a small price to pay to save lives.

“Now that window that was a window of vulnerability becomes a shield of life,” said Fabin.