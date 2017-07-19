Tractor-trailer driver killed following crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a fatal accident, Wednesday morning.

Troopers say on July 19 at about 5:30 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer veered off the right side of Interstate 95, near the 49-mile marker.

We’re told the victim went down an embankment and struck several trees.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.

