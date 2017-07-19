The City of Charleston Police and Howell & Christmas Law Firm continue to provide helmets to kids in need

CHARLESTON( WCBD)– For several years, The City of Charleston Police Department has partnered with Howell & Christmas Law Firm through the Lowcountry Helmets for Kids initiative to give away more than 2,500 bike helmets to children in need since the program’s inception. The vast number of events orchestrated to hand out helmets over the years, combined with the persistent efforts put into getting helmets donated, are evidence of the commitment both organizations have to giving back to the community and improving the lives of Charleston’s youth.

The Helmets for Kids mission will continue at the upcoming First Day Festival on Sunday, August 13th, where more helmets will be distributed by the Police Department. Visit the Helmets for Kids page to learn more about Howell & Christmas’ efforts to keep the community safe.