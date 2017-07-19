Suspect arrested in connection with 2016 fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with a nearly year-old fatal shooting in North Charleston.

Demetrius Woodard, 18, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

North Charleston police arrested the teen following the August 2016 shooting death of 40-year-old Jonathan Boone Jr. on Dobson Street

Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said police interviewed Woodard when he was first identified as a suspect. Following his arrest Monday, he confessed to the shooting and said that the incident started over a fight.

A bond hearing is scheduled for July 19.