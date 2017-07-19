Salem the dog ‘one of the worst cases’ of abuse Anderson Co. Humane Society has seen

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Co. Humane Society say they are horrified by one of the worst cases of animal abuse they have ever seen.

They say “Salem” was covered in sores from head to toe.

She had maggots in her wounds and in some places you can see all the way to the bone.

Salem’s skin was literally melting off the bone.

The full grown German Shepard was also emaciated and only weighed 33 lbs.

The shelter says she had been eating grass leaves and rocks.

That shredded her gut and she wasn’t absorbing nutrients.

They are committed to saving her and vets believe she will survive.

But it will be very expensive.

The Anderson Co. Humane Society is asking you to consider donating.

You can donate here.

The shelter says Salem was picked up by Laurens Co. Animal Control in Waterloo, SC on July 3.

Salem was picked up by Laurens county Animal control in Waterloo SC on July 3rd, her entire body was covered in sores. The skin was literally melting off the bone. The AC officer realized the need for immediate vet care and called Anderson County Humane Society, Salem was also showing signs of aggression and would not let anyone in the rural shelter near her. The foster parents had previously taken 3 other German Shepherds deemed aggressive from the shelter and rehabilitated them.

Salem was transferred to ACHS and we were horrified by her condition, not only was she wounded from head to toe, she had maggots in her wounds and in some places you could see all the way to the bone. Salem was also extremely emaciated a full grown German Shepherd weighing only 33 lbs. She had been eating grass, leaves, and rocks.

Salem’s first vet visit she stayed overnight and all her wounds were treated and medication prescribed, the first bill was $500. She did well for a while but then she began vomiting, she was taken to Magnolia where we first tried meds and fluids, sadly that did not work. The next day she was admitted to Magnolia where she had a complete work up including Barium x-rays, the estimate for this round of testing was $1,000-$1,500, fortunately she did not have a blockage but the medication combined with the foreign objects that she ate just to stay alive have shredded her gut and she was not absorbing nutrients. She is still at Magnolia receiving nutrients via IV fluids. This is day five and the expenses are mounting but we made a commitment to her, the vets believe she will survive and we intend to do everything in our power to help her. This is one of the worst cases of animal abuse we have ever saw. Anderson County Humane Society is a 501c3 no kill rescue and our foster program receives no county funding, we are all volunteers. Please consider making a donation. Also please share!!!

http://www.achsonline.com/membership_donations.htm