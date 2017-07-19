Notorious jewel thief arrested at Walmart

By Published:
Doris Payne
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2016 file photo, Doris Payne poses for a photo in Atlanta. Police near Atlanta say a notorious jewel thief with an illicit career spanning six decades has been caught stealing again, but she wasn’t after sparkly gems this time. A report from Chamblee police says 86-year-old Payne was arrested at a Walmart store around 5 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2017, and charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – Police near Atlanta say a notorious jewel thief with an illicit career spanning six decades has been caught stealing again, but she wasn’t after sparkly gems this time.

Chamblee police say 86-year-old Doris Payne was arrested Monday afternoon at a Walmart store and charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.

A police report says a store employee notified an off-duty police officer working security at the store that Payne visited the pharmacy, electronics and grocery departments. The employee said Payne went to the register and paid for items in her cart but not for items hidden in her purse and a Walmart shopping bag.

The police report says the total value of the items that weren’t paid for was $86.22.

Her attorney Drew Findling said he needs to review video surveillance.

