North Charleston police seize guns, drugs, money from apartment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) — Two people are facing drug-related charges following a search of an apartment in North Charleston.

Michael Germaine Scott, 20, of North Charleston, is charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA.

Demetrius Ashanti Woodard, 18, of North Charleston, is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA.

According to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor, on Monday, July 17 authorities on foot patrol, noticed a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the breezeway of an apartment in the 5000 block of Attaway Street.

After knocking on the door, officers saw a digital scale and a bag of marijuana in plain view. Ak-47 style pistol was also in an open closet.

One person was detained. He then told officers a book bag inside the apartment contained a large quantity of marijuana. During the search, officers found 103 grams of marijuana and 16 ecstasy pills inside of it.

.22LR caliber “AR-15 style pistol” with 1 round chambered and 19 in the extended magazine was also inside.

Officers also located a 40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun with an attached laser/light, one round chambered and additional 14 rounds in the magazine, in another bedroom.

During the execution of a search warrant the following items were recovered:

-7.62 “AK 47” style pistol w/ 1 round chambered and 29 more in the extended magazine

-9mm Glock Model 19C w/ 13 rounds in the magazine (reported stolen through NCPD)

-(1) .40 caliber magazines with 7 rounds

-(1) empty extended 9mm magazine

-(1) 50 rd “drum” style extended pistol magazine containing (19) 9mm rounds

-(1) AK 47 style magazine containing 30 rounds

-(1) 50 rd “drum” style AK 47 magazine with (1) round

-(2) light/laser attachments

-(4) 12 gauge shotgun shells

-(21) .22 LR rounds

-(8) .38 caliber rounds

-(17) units of MDMA (Ecstascy)

– 20 gms of Marijuana