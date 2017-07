NORTH CHARLESTON (WCBD) – Netting and cables on top of the Don Holt Bridge has fallen and landed on vehicles below.

According to the North Charleston Police Department traffic on the bridge is at a standstill in both directions.

There are no reported injuries due to the incident.

Authorities report that the netting and cable were on the bridge due to maintenance.

Traffic is being rerouted, motorists are asked to use an alternate route.