Lowcounty employers to hire employees at Hire Me! event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Palmetto Goodwill is hosting a Hire Me! event on Friday, July 21.

The event will be held 10 a.m. -1 p.m. on at the Palmetto Goodwill Community Service Center in North Charleston.

We’re told Burger King looking to hire for full- and part-time positions in North Charleston. Management positions are available in various locations. Pay starts at $9 per hour.

Dial America is looking to hire full- and part-time call center representatives. Pay ranges from $8 – $15 per hour. Benefits include health insurance and 401(k)

Interested applicants should pre-register by sending an email to hireme@palmettogoodwill.org.

Hiring managers will be on-site conducting interviews. Candidates should dress professionally and come prepared.