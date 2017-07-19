Lester Holt Talks Clear the Shelters

“There’s nothing more loving than a rescue dog.”

Those are the words of “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt, who sat down with Corey Price of the Irving Animal Shelter in North Texas last year ahead of the annual Clear the Shelters adoption drive. The event started in North Texas in 2014 and expanded nationally in 2015.

“They come in a little scared and it’s so great to see them go home adopted and loved,” Price explained. “And their personalities really change once they go home.”

Holt, who has had two rescue dogs himself, said it may not occur to many prospective pet owners to look in a shelter for their new furry friends.

“I think people, when they think about getting a pet, they don’t always know where to go,” Price agreed. “So this campaign [Clear the Shelters] has done an amazing job of just raising awareness about all the animal shelters and that we have great animals.”

The Irving Animal Shelter is one of hundreds around the country that will waive or discount adoption fees on August 19 as part of the annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive sponsored by NBC Owned Stations and Telemundo.

Photo Credit: Lester Holt/NBC Nightly News

