FBI warns parents of privacy risks with internet-connected toys

The FBI is alerting parents to privacy risks from Internet-connected toys.

So-called “Smart” toys can contain sensors, microphones, cameras, data storage, even GPS or speech recognition that could disclose personal information.

The advisory cautions in some cases, toys with microphones, for example, could collect conversations — potentially share information like the child’s name, school, and activities.

The bureau advises consumers to examine toy company user agreement disclosures and privacy practices.

And to know where their family’s personal data is sent and stored, including if it’s sent to third-party services.

