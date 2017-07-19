Deputies search for man wanted for Murrells Inlet shooting



MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who could be connected to a shooting in Murrells Inlet on July 9.

Johnny Rockeem Smalls is wanted on two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Smalls, 27, is described as an African-American man, standing at 5’6″ in height and weighing 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, including a circular one on his forehead between his eyes.

If you have any information, call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102. You can text an anonymous tip to 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.