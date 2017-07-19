Crews responding to crash involving private ambulance on Highway 17

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office along with Awendaw Fire is on the scene of a single vehicle crash involving a private ambulance.

Dispatchers tell us it happened just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday near Highway 17 and Middle Hill Road.

Dispatchers also tell us Charleston County Medics responded to that scene as well.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to get more details.

