Crews responding to crash involving private ambulance on Highway 17

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office along with Awendaw Fire is on the scene of a single vehicle crash involving a private ambulance.

Dispatchers tell us it happened just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday near Highway 17 and Middle Hill Road.

Dispatchers also tell us Charleston County Medics responded to that scene as well.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to get more details.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.
 

 

