CCSD public listening session scheduled for Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County School District is hosting public listening sessions to gather input and feedback in order to create a new strategic plan for the district.

The sessions will include round-table discussions from each of the following categories: teachers, principals, parents, students, civic/community leaders and business leaders.

The listening sessions are open to the public and will allow for general comments.

“This new strategic plan for the district and the timeline for implementing it will reflect the feedback received during these listening sessions,” said Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait. “We are inviting key stakeholders from across the community to sit down and help influence the plan in order to have the most positive and lasting impact for our children.”

All sessions will be held at the Charleston County School District administrative building (75 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401).

Listening Session Schedule*:

Principals Listening Session

Wednesday, July 19, 2017, 3-4 p.m.