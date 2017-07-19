Bird with West Nile found in Columbia

By Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A dead bird with the West Nile virus was found near downtown in South Carolina’s capital city, and crews plan extra spraying for mosquitoes

Environmental officials said the bird was discovered Monday near Palmetto Health Richland hospital.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said at a news conference that the city will spray for mosquitoes near where the bird was found early Wednesday and a bit further away early Thursday.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control says only about 20 percent of people bitten by mosquitoes with the West Nile virus develop any symptoms, like head or body aches, fever, digestive problems or a rash.

Health officials say less than 1 percent get a serious illness like encephalitis or meningitis.

