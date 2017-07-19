Berkeley County deputy fired after suspect escapes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis has fired one of his deputies after an inmate escaped from custody at a North Charleston hospital.

According to an incident report, Private First Class Erica Livingston took off Mariel Watson’s handcuffs and shackles to use the bathroom Sunday afternoon. We’ve learned she chased the 28-year-old but lost sight of him when he went around the corner.

He was able to run out of Trident Medical Center. The inmate was being watched after possibly swallowing drugs.

Watson was taken back into custody early Monday. He was being held on charges of providing false information, resisting arrest and unlawful carrying of a firearm. He’s also wanted in Georgia for failing to register as a sex offender.

Lewis says the deputy was fired because she didn’t follow her supervisor’s orders.