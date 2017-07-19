BCSD Names 3 finalists for superintendent

The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Board of Trustees has named three finalists in its search for the Superintendent. Working with Parker Harding and Associates, LCC search consultants, the Board selected six candidates to interview and narrowed the field to three finalists.

The three finalists are Dr. Daniel V. Brigman of Decatur, Alabama; Dr. Wanda Creel of Gainesville, Georgia; and Dr. Eddie Ingram of Darlington, South Carolina.

Dr. Eddie Ingram

“After conducting six interviews over three evenings, the Board worked together to choose three candidates who we determined best fit the leadership profile informed by earlier meetings with the Board, employees, community members and online surveys,” said Board Chair Sally Wofford. “We are excited to continue this process and select the best leader for BCSD.”

Dr. Daniel Brigman was most recently the Superintendent of Decatur City School System in Decatur, Alabama. Prior to joining Decatur, he served as Superintendent of Catawba County School System and Macon County School System in North Carolina, as well as Coffee County School System in Manchester Tennessee. Dr. Brigman began his career in education as an alternative high school teacher, and he has since worked as a teacher and administrator in Tennessee and North Carolina school districts. Additionally, Dr. Brigman served as the Curriculum Director for Rowan-Salisbury School System in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Dr. Wanda Creel was most recently the Superintendent of Gainesville City School System in Gainesville, Georgia. Prior to this post, she served as Superintendent of Barrow County School System in Winder, Georgia and has experience serving as an associate and an assistant superintendent in the Houston County School System and the Georgia Department of Education. She began her educational career as a choral teacher, and she has worked as a middle school assistant principal, an elementary school principal and a director of curriculum and instruction in Georgia schools.

Dr. Eddie Ingram is presently the Superintendent of Darlington County Schools in Darlington, South Carolina. Prior to his work in Darlington, he served as the Superintendent and the Executive Director for Curriculum and Instruction for Franklin County Schools in Louisburg, North Carolina. Dr. Ingram began his career as a high school English and Latin teacher in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and he has worked as a teacher and administrator in various school districts across North Carolina. Additionally, Dr. Ingram served as the Executive Director for Secondary Instruction and Personnel in Nashville, North Carolina and as a consultant/section chief for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

The resumes of the finalists will be posted on the Berkeley County School District’s website, please CLICK HERE to view.

BCSD stakeholders will also have an opportunity to meet Dr. Creel on August 1, Dr. Brigman on August 2 and Dr. Ingram on August 3. More information concerning these meet and greet opportunities with the candidates will be released once the schedules are finalized.