Authorities work to identify man who may have info on indecent exposure incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for the person who may have information on a crime.

According to spokesman Charles Francis, the department is investigating an indecent exposure case involving a child.

The incident happened at around 1:40 p.m. at the Wal-Mart on Folly Road on Tuesday, July 18.

We’re told the person in the image released by authorities “might have information that could assist with the investigation.”

If you have any information, contact 843-720-3916, villeneuvew@charleston-sc.gov, murrays@charleston-sc.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

