BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Water rates are going up in Berkeley County. It’s the first increase since 2008.

On average, your monthly bill will go up about $1.62 a month. Late fees for past due bills are also going up to $10.

You’ll also have to pay a $100 refundable deposit for new accounts for rental properties set up on or after August 15.

Sewer rates will not be impacted by this increase.

If you have any questions, call Berkeley County Water and Sanitation at 843-572-4400.