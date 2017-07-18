Walmart apologizes after slur used by third-party vendor

Walmart is apologizing for an offensive slur used by a third-party seller in a product listing on its website.

The cap listed the color as “N-word brown.”

Walmart issued a statement Monday saying it too is upset by the use of the word on its site.

We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.

The cap was described as manufactured by Jagazi Naturals in the UK. The company said the product is a counterfeit version and was sold by an unauthorized seller.

A statement on the company’s website reads in part

We woke up this morning to the news that someone has used our name JAGAZI to list an item. Please beware that we are reporting this to as many people as we can and trying to get all the listings pulled down. The real JAGAZI is a 100 percent black company for black people. People have often used our brand name to try and sell their fake products. Please be aware. Very sorry for all the distress this has caused. We are feeling the pain here as well.