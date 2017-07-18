Suspect will be back in court after wrong person’s criminal history used

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say the wrong person’s criminal history was pulled last week in the bond hearing for the second man arrested in connection with the shooting on Ocean Boulevard that injured seven people in June.

Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Lt. Joey Crosby confirms 18-year-old Raekwon Graham of North Carolina was in court Friday and was denied bond on six counts of attempted murder.

Before the bond hearing, the court was given a criminal history that was obtained from the National Crime Information Center. Lt. Crosby later clarified that police provided the information to court officials.

During his bond hearing, Graham stood before the judge who mentioned charges in the criminal history – a record that was supposed to be for Graham. The charges are from March 2016 out of Richland County. The judge noted that he considered Graham a flight risk, and he denied bond on all six counts of attempted murder.

On Monday, police released a statement saying the wrong individual’s history was read in court Friday.

“The criminal history contained arrest records of a defendant with a similar name, Raequawn Graham, who has a date of birth with the same month and year. During the bond hearing proceedings, the Judge documented the arrest record of Raequawn Graham as that of Raekwon Graham,” Lt. Crosby stated in a press release.

Lt. Crosby also explained its not unusual for NCIC to return a “hit” for people with similar info.

The police department reviewed recordings of the bond hearing and the criminal history, and has advised the court and the solicitor’s office the arrest record used Friday did not belong to Raekwon Graham.

When News13 asked if Graham will receive a new bond hearing, Lt. Crosby explained that the decision was “out of the scope of the police department,” and is now a judicial matter.

The judge who presided over the hearing, J. Scott Long, offered no comment to News13 Monday when asked about the matter.

Lt. Crosby announced Tuesday that Graham will appear before a judge at 4 p.m. Tuesday.