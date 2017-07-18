Sunday Sweat Suit Project: Donate relaxed clothing to victims of abuse

(Charleston) – The Charleston Police Department Family Violence Unit is now holding its annual “Sweat Suit Sunday Project” until July 31, 2017. Local churches can donate new “Relaxed Clothing” for victims of violence to wear when they leave the hospital or when they’re being relocated.

Program coordinator Catrice Smalls says many victims have only the clothes they are wearing when they escape abusive situations.

“Often times we have a victim and we bring them Into The department for the the officer to interview them they are not dressed properly’, Smalls said

The unit makes it easy. They will come to you to pick up the clothing donations.

“We are asking the public to donate clothing for all ages and all demographics’, Smalls said.

Members of the Family Violence Unit will begin collecting donations from local churches on August 1, 2017. While it is geared toward churches, other local organizations are welcome to make donations.

For further information, please contact CPD’s Victim Advocate Coordinator Ms. Catrice Smalls at 843 720-2425 or smallsc@charleston-sc.gov.