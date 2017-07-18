Person injured following incident at Volvo

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is critical condition following an incident at the Volvo plant in Berkeley County.

According to Berkeley County spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer, the incident took place just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18. We’re told the person was transported to Trident Medical center after the incident in critical condition.

Volvo issued the following statement:

An individual working for a construction subcontractor in the body shop was injured this morning at approximately 9:15 am. Emergency crews were called and the individual was taken by ambulance. The individual is reported to be in stable condition at this time. A thorough investigation of the incident is underway.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.