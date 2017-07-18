North Carolina apartment fire intentionally set; 130 people displaced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina apartment fire that officials say was intentionally set left several people injured and displaced more than 100 residents.

The Charlotte Fire Department posted on its Twitter page that Monday’s fire at the Woodscape Apartments on the city’s east side caused an estimated $300,000 in damages. In all, the department said 130 people and their pets were displaced by the three-alarm fire. Officials said more than 50 firefighters fought the blaze.

According to the department, the apartment complex is inspected every three years. No violations were found during the last inspection, and the department said every unit had smoke detectors installed and that breezeways had fire extinguishers which had been properly serviced.