Moncks Corner woman killed following traffic accident

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Moncks Corner woman is dead following a traffic accident, Monday afternoon.

According to Coroner Bill Salisbury, on July 17, at 4:50 p.m., Katherine G. Bright, 80, of Moncks Corner was involved in a traffic accident at Epson Oak Road and Rembert C Dennis Boulevard.

Medics transported her to a local hospital where she died at 6:56 p.m. Her death has been ruled accidental.

The Berkeley County Coroner and The Goose Creek Police Department are continuing to investigate the accident.