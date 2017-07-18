Missing Person, Anna Thurston

SUMMERVILLE, S.C.(WCBD)- Summerville police need your help finding Anna Thurston. On Monday, police conducted a welfare check after someone tried to deliver food to Thurston.

The person told police the lights on the porch and interior lights at Thurston’s home was left on, which is unusual.

Police say they contacted Thurston’s son who did not know the whereabouts of his mother. Police then spoke to neighbors who told them they had not seen Thurston.

Eventually with the help of the Summerville Fire Department, police were able to gain access into Thurston’s home. Officers said the found the home in disarray and no signs of Thurston.

Later police met with two people and one informed authorities Thurston had an altercation with an unknown subject who did her landscaping. Thurston believed the subject stole her keys.

If you know where Thurston can be found please contact authorities.