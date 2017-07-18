Man hits power pole in Summerville, struck by passing vehicle

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a car in Summerville, Sunday evening.

According to Coroner Bill Salisbury, on Sunday, July 16, at 9:40 p.m., Joseph Wamer, 38, of St. George was traveling north on Highway 17-A near 2423 N Main Street when he struck a power pole.

Salisbury says the victim came back on the roadway and stopped in the median. After exiting his vehicle, Warner was struck by a vehicle traveling south.

Medics transported him to a local hospital where he died at 10:31 p.m. His death has been ruled accidental.

The Berkeley County Coroner and The Goose Creek Police Department are continuing to investigate the accident.