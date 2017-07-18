Man charged with attempted murder at a birthday party

Orangeburg County, SC (WCBD)- Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced a man was charged with several counts of attempted murder after shots were fired at a birthday party Sunday.

31-year-old Christopher Collingwood has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, and also one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and one count of possession of a weapon during a crime.

Authorities say they were informed of the incident Sunday at 4:30 a.m.

They say it happened on Kips Lane and a witness says a man was celebrating his birthday when there was a fight over missing property including an ice cooler and a radio.

The man was stabbed and taken to the hospital and said he did not want to press charges.

Witnesses said the man who stabbed the first victim had left, but later returned in a vehicle and began to hear what they believed to be gun shots.

A second victim told investigators that it was at that time he realized he had been shot in the upper chest.

A woman related to one of the victims told the court that Collingwood displayed “no regard for others at all.”

Collingwood was denied bond for the attempted murder but was granted $10,000 for the two weapons charges.

The court says he faces 30 years on each attempted murder charge.