IHOP, the International House of Pancakes, is celebrating 59 years of pancakes with a special offer.

On Tuesday, July 18, customers can get a short stack of original buttermilk pancakes for the celebratory price of just 59 cents.

The offer is good from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating IHOP restaurants. You must dine-in.

59 cents is one cent less than the original price of 60 cents for a short stack when the first I-hop opened in California back in 1958.