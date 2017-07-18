Goat shatters glass door at Colorado business

LOUISVILLE, CO (WCBD) — Employees at a polyurethane manufacturer in Louisville, Colorado got quite the surprise when they showed up to work.

Employees at Argonics, Inc. thought someone might have tried to break into their facility when they discovered the front door shattered. After watching security footage, they discovered a hoofed culprit was to blame.

Footage shows the goat ramming into the door several times before scattering off.

The goat wasn’t alone, the video also shows other goats milling around in the background.

No one knows what exactly the goats were looking for or where they came from.