Chick-fil-A tests family-style meals, new sides

By Published:

Chick-fil-a is testing family style meals and two new sides.

Chick-fil-a is testing four-person meals that include one entree, two sides and eight mini rolls at three of its locations.

Customers also have two new sides on the menu: Bacon baked beans and mac and cheese, which are options for the new family style meals.

Chick-fil-a is testing the new meals and sides in Greensboro, North Carolina; Phoenix, Arizona and; San Antonio, Texas until November 18.

If feedback is positive, Chick-fil-a could roll out the meals nationwide.

 

