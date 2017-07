CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Gourmet Burger Company is heading to QVC.

Chevalo and Monique Wilsondebriano will introduce their new microwavable cheeseburger line on national TV on July 26.

Those burgers will be marinated with their gourmet burger marinade.

The Wilsondebrianos also have a deal for that marinade and sauce.

It’ll be sold at more than 700 Kroger stores nationwide.

Lowes now sells their products at more than 900 stores across the country.