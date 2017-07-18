Atlanta restaurant’s roof collapses, injuring 6

Credit: WXIA

ATLANTA (AP) – An official says the roof of an Atlanta restaurant has collapsed, injuring six people.

Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Cortez Stafford said at a media briefing that about 40 percent of the roof collapsed Monday night.

Stafford says he couldn’t say for sure but suspects the collapse was weather related. Strong storms had moved through the area earlier Monday evening.

The spokesman says the restaurant in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood and two adjacent buildings were evacuated. City inspectors were coming in to make sure the structures were safe.

Stafford says three of the injured people were taken to a hospital Monday night. He did not comment on their conditions.

