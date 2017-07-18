Announcement expected on family center at International African American Museum

Published:
International African-American Museum (img via: iaamuseum.org)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — An announcement is expected on Tuesday, July 18 on International African American Museum.

We’re told officials are announcing The Center For Family History – an unprecedented national research center solely dedicated to celebrating and researching African American genealogy.

The center will focus on genealogy education, original research, community archiving, public outreach and collections and assist with DNA testing. The center is solely dedicated to African American genealogy and that makes it a one-of-a-kind, unprecedented research center.

