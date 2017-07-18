4 alligator attacks in 10 days in Florida

FLORIDA (WCBD) — Alligators have attacked people in southwest Florida for the fourth time in just ten days.

The latest attack happened at this popular swimming spot on the peace river near Arcadia where there is an alligator warning sign.

It’s the same place where a young boy was bitten ten days ago.

This time 34-year-old Russell Mendelsohn was swimming Sunday with his two daughters when a gator almost seven-feet long chomped down on his foot.

“He came running up out of the water and the bottom of his foot was hanging off,” Witness Justin Cassell said. “And then he comes walking up and the bottom of his foot was just dangling.”

Hospital officials say Mendelsohn is in stable condition.

Wildlife officials say they believe a trapper caught the gator responsible for the attack but they’re not sure if it’s the same gator that attacked the boy ten days ago.