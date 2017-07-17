Victim in fatal Johns Island crash identified

Related Coverage Portion of River Road closed following deadly accident

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person killed in a fatal accident on Johns Island, Friday afternoon.

Benjamin Rivers, 53, of James Island, died on scene from injuries sustained in the accident on River Road.

Authorities say the two vehicle collision, between a Jeep Patriot and Chevrolet SUV, took place on River Road just before 12:30 on July 14.

We’re told the driver of the Jeep Patriot was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene. Medics transported the driver of the Chevrolet SUV to the Medical University of South Carolina.

That person is expected to recover.

River Road, in front of the Johns Island Executive Airport, was closed for a short time following the accident.