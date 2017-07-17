Two arrested in connection to missing Conway couple, charged with murder

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police have arrested two people in connection to a missing couple from Conway.

Kenneth Wayne Carlisle and Jordan Marie Hodge, both of Aynor, were arrested July 14. Horry County Police have charged the two with murder, and Conway police have charged them with fraud.

A Horry County Police Department Facebook post says “probable cause has been established to believe that the missing couple from Conway are deceased”. The Horry County Police Department and Conway Police Department worked cooperatively on this investigation.

The Facebook post goes on to say “Confirmation will be released by the Coroner’s office.”

Linda McAllister and Williams Clemons were seen around July 1 in the Dewberry Drive area of Conway, off New Road, near Lake Busbee.

