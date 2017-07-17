Two arrested for stolen vehicles and firearms

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– Two men have been arrested on charges of stolen vehicles and firearms and drug possession.

The stolen vehicles were discovered by a reserve deputy of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday night, just before midnight, the reserve deputy on patrol in the Huger State Park area discovered two vehicles that were determined to be stolen. One was a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and the other was a Mazda MX-3 with a Kentucky registration. The suspects were identified when backup arrived.

The Silverado also contained both a 20 gauge shotgun within reach of the driver’s seat that police determined was stolen from Williamsburg County and a pistol with an obliterated serial number. They also found a cigarette pack with what field-tested presumptive for methamphetamine content and a crossbow.

The Mazda contained a substance that field tested presumptive for methamphetamine content and equipment like bolt cutters officials say are commonly used for illegal activity. They also found a stolen license plate.

Officials arrested 43-year-old Charles Litchfield, who police say was the driver of the Silverado. Officials also say Litchfield is prohibited from possessing the firearms officials identified in the vehicle as he is a convicted felon.

He has been charged with Receiving of Stolen Goods, possession of a stolen vehicle, and drug and weapons charges. He received a total of $80,000 surety bond on his seven charges.

Police also arrested 37-year-old Jennifer Rumbough as the driver of the Mazda.

Rumbough was given charges related to the stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, and drug charges. She received a total of $60,000 surety bond on four charges and has a hold for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

They are being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

Sheriff Duane Lewis says, “This was some great police work and I am glad to have reserve deputies out there serving the citizens of Berkeley County. This case highlights the important work that the reserve deputies do, they work for no pay and do so to serve their community – sometimes putting themselves in risky situations in order to help keep the criminal elements in Berkeley County in check.”