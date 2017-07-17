Search resumes for man missing after boating accident on Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The search continues for a man missing after a boating accident in Lake Hartwell, according to officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon at the Singing Pines recreation area in Anderson County.

A DNR spokesman says a couple from Anderson County were on their 16-foot boat when a storm came up and they were thrown overboard. A passing boat picked up the woman, but the man has been missing since the boating accident.

7News is told the last name of the couple is Burrell.

Ten different organizations are participating in the search.

Search crews were back on the water around 7 a.m. Sunday, according to Captain Bill Vaughn with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The search will resume Monday morning.