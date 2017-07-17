Jury finds rail company guilty of former College of Charleston student’s death

SAVANNAH, GA (WCBD) -A jury has ruled in favor of Sarah Jones and found CSX Transportation negligent of the former college of Charleston student’s death.

Jones was struck and killed by a train three years ago while working as a camera assistant for the movie “Midnight Rider.”

Multiple trains, which were uninformed of the film crew’s presence, passed through the set. Jones was struck by one of the trains.

Jones family sued the rail company claiming workers were negligent.

*WSAV Savannah contributed to this article.