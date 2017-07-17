Jury finds rail company guilty of former College of Charleston student’s death

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, GA (WCBD) -A jury has ruled in favor of Sarah Jones and found CSX Transportation negligent of the former college of Charleston student’s death.

Jones was struck and killed by a train three years ago while working as a camera assistant for the movie “Midnight Rider.”

Multiple trains, which were uninformed of the film crew’s presence, passed through the set. Jones was struck by one of the trains.

Jones family sued the rail company claiming workers were negligent.

*WSAV Savannah contributed to this article.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s