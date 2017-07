July 17 is World Emoji Day.

There are events around the world. Dubai, Brazil, the United Kingdom, China, Ireland, and Russia are all attempting to break the emoji world record.

In Denver, there will be an emoji ball pit at Coors Field.

In New York City, the Empire State Building will be lit “Emoji yellow.”

According to the World Emoji Day website, the most used emoji on Twitter is the face with tears of joy.