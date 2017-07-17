Funeral arrangements for 3 found shot in car at speedway

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Funeral arrangements have been made for three people who were found dead inside a car at Greenville-Pickens Speedway Thursday.

The car matched the description of the one wanted after a woman was shot to death in a Greenville parking garage earlier that day.

Greenville police say the shootings were related.

Police say 36-year-old Jessica Edens shot and killed 28-year-old Meredith Leigh Rahme in a downtown Greenville parking garage.

Edens then drove to the Greenville-Pickens Speedway and killed her two kids before killing herself.

The children have been identified as 9-year-old Hayden King and 4-year-old Harper Edens.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says Jessica Edens was the mother of the two kids who have different biological fathers.

Funeral services for 9-year-old Hayden King will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17th, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

The family of Hayden King and Jessica Edens will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. Monday at the mortuary.

Flowers are optional, and memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas (706 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605).

A celebration of Jessica Edens’ life will be held at a later date.

Hayden was a rising fourth-grade student at Forest Acres Elementary School in Easley.

Pickens County Schools released the following statement regarding the shooting:

Our district is shaken by the death of two children and a parent in the Forest Acres school community. Hayden King was a rising fourth grader at Forest Acres Elementary School, and his sister, Harper Edens, was enrolled to begin kindergarten this fall. Our prayers and condolences go out to their family, their friends, their classmates, and our educators who were touched by their lives. At this time, plans for a vigil or memorial involving the school community have not been arranged. We will work with the school to communicate information if and when such an event is planned. Forest Acres Elementary’s principal and two of Hayden King’s teachers have allowed me to share their thoughts with the media. Their statements are included below. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic incident that took the life of one of our students. Hayden always had a smile for his teachers and friends. He will be remembered as a happy, caring child who was full of joy. We were looking forward to serving his younger sister, Harper, in Kindergarten in August. Please continue to pray for the families impacted as well as students and staff of Forest Acres.” — Darian Byrd, Forest Acres Elementary Principal “Hayden was a sweet child who had a bright smile that lit up the room. He was a hardworking and an inquisitive student who always wanted to do his best. He gave 100% every day. He will be deeply missed.” — Cindi Fogle, Third Grade Teacher “Hayden was a hard-working, caring student who loved others. He always went out of his way to help his classmates in their time of need. He impacted my life greatly as his teacher, and he will be deeply missed.” — Kelleigh Barner, Second Grade Teacher

Here is the link to the King family’s YouCaring page.

A service to celebrate 4-year-old Harper Edens’ life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18th, in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home.

Her burial will be private.

You can leave a message of condolence for the family by clicking here.