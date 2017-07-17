Crews respond to vehicle in creek

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel is currently responding to a car in a creek in Awendaw.

The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District responded to the area of Guerins Bride Road and Winwood Farm Road just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.