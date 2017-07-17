Charleston school board members approve $14,000 raise for themselves

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School Board is giving its board members a substantial pay increase.

Board members voted 4-2 Monday night to approve a pay raise for themselves earning each of them $14,400 a year.

Charleston County’s 50 constituent board members will now make $7,200 annually.

The increase will cost approximately $400,000 dollars and will be paid for by taxpayers.

CCSD says some of the funds required for the raises will come from the reserve fund which holds an estimated $27 million.

Members Kate Darby and Chris Staubes voted “No,” while Cindy Bohn Coats abstained.

