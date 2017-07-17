Cane Bay High School names new principal

Timothy McDowell has been named the new principal of Cane Bay High School in Summerville, South Carolina. The Berkeley County School Board approved the appointment at their meeting on Monday.

“I could not be more excited to be the new principal of Cane Bay High,” said Mr. McDowell. “I have been a Cobra for the past nine years, and I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to transition from an assistant principal and athletic director to lead administrator. There is no better place to live, work or play than Cane Bay, and I look forward to working with our administrative team, faculty, students, parents and community to continue to build upon the Cane Bay legacy of success.”

McDowell has 27 years of experience in public education. He began his career as a social studies teacher at Westview Middle School in Berkeley County. McDowell has served as both a middle and high school teacher as well as an administrator in many schools across the district including Westview Middle, Goose Creek High, Timberland High and Cane Bay High Schools. Most recently, McDowell has served as the Cane Bay High Assistant Principal for Athletics.

McDowell will begin his new assignment Tuesday to prepare for the upcoming school year.