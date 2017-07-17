Brian Sanders is tonight’s Monday’s Most Wanted

Tonight, a suspect who is wanted for repeat drug and DUI charges is being sought by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. He’s this week’s “Monday’s Most Wanted.”

Captain Willie Hickman is with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. “The most wanted for this week is Brian Alan Sanders. He has warrants from this agency for possession of cocaine, DUI in the 3rd and failure to stop for blue lights.”

Sanders was able to outrun deputies during a chase in June. Hickman says repeat offenders like this are a big problem, and they want Sanders behind bars.

If you have any information on Sanders, or where he might be, call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.



