Aaron Carter explains DUI arrest, criticizes brother Nick

CORNELIA, Ga. (AP) – Aaron Carter feels his “celebrity was targeted” during his arrest on DUI and drug charges in Georgia over the weekend.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says the 29-year-old singer and his girlfriend were arrested Saturday. Carter was released on bail Sunday. He’s accused of drunken driving and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

In a statement tweeted Sunday, Carter says was arrested inside an auto supply store “by several police officers with aggression.” He adds that he was not in a moving vehicle and has a license to use medical marijuana for “long standing anxiety.”

Carter also took a shot at his older brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, who had tweeted support after the arrest. Aaron Carter says Nick should have called him instead.