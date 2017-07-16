YWCA Speed Networking event this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston YWCA is hosting a “Speed Networking” event Thursday, July 20th from 6-8 PM at Ms. Rose’s Fine Food and Cocktails (1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.). It’s an opportunity to quickly expand professional contacts with exposure to a vast amount of people in a short period of time. The event is geared toward local women, but the YWCA says they will not turn away men who want to participate. They recommend you bring a stack of business cards to take advantage of this opportunity. The featured speaker will be Jennet Robertson Alterman who has worked in federal and state government as well as the private and nonprofit sectors.

