ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCBD) – Charleston County dispatch confirms a call came in at 12:42 PM for four people struck by lightning on the Isle of Palms.

Isle of Palms Police, Isle of Palms Fire and Charleston County EMS all responded to Ocean Point Drive which is located in Wild Dunes. The National Weather Service Charleston confirms four people were transported via EMS to the hospital.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.